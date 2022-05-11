EU Programme Reaches 55,000 Households

They have touched the lives of the Greater Sepik communities to improve the lives of the people by increasing sustainable and inclusive economic development have reached out and provided technical assistance and support.

The objective of the programme is to improve economic returns and opportunities from cocoa, vanilla and fishery value chains. Also, have strengthened and improve the efficiency of value chain enablers, including the business environment (ICT and financial services), climate-proof transport and alternative energy solutions.

Since programme commencement in 2020, EU-STREIT has organised sensitisation and awareness campaigns on the quality determinant of women and youth in the agri-food value chains and the need to mainstream gender and youth perspectives in these value chains, for 9241 women, youths, students, and men.

The programme has trained nearly 13,000 lead farmers and extension officers (including 20 percent women and 25 percent youths) in the cocoa, vanilla and fishery value chains, while also distributing nearly 290,000 cocoa pod borer-tolerant seedlings from main and satellite nurseries.

Other achievements include establishing more than 250 cocoa budwood gardens in strategic locations across different districts, LLGs and wards in the Sepik, and recruiting 147 community workers (50 percent women) through Road Maintenance Groups, creating a total of 30,051 person-days paid decent employment with wage payment are done through bank account using mobile wallet.

The EU-STREIT PNG, being implemented as a UN joint Programme (FAO as leading agency, and ILO, ITU, UNCDF and UNDP as implementing partners), is the largest grant-funded Programme of the European Union in the country and the Pacific region.