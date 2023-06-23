Esa’ala prepares to receive Prime Minister

PM Marape is traveling to Esa'ala by chopper from Port Moresby. He will make visit the town of Alotau before his arrival to Esa'ala District.

The Prime Minister will also be launching the Esa'ala District Community Development Center and the DDA's Police Housing Project.

The Community Development Center also houses a transit home in its premises.

The MOU amount of the project is worth K2.40 million with K500, 000 counter in DSIP funds from the district to the Department of Community Development and Religion.

Meantime, the construction of four 3-bedroom houses for local Police is being done by construction company, Coastline Investment Limited. It began works in April, this year. Work is expected to be complete by August, 2023.