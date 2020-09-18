Enzo’s Express officially launched at Nature Park

The launching on Thursday, September 17th, cements the beginning of a new partnership between the Nature Park and Enzo’s Express Takeaway.

“Together we aim to provide specially tailored meals to suit the needs of our visitors from corporate clients to individuals just here to enjoy a nice meal and a stroll in the park,” remarked Port Moresby Nature Park’s CEO, Michelle McGeorge.

“We’re delighted with this partnership,” said Steamships GM Corporate Affairs, David Toua.

“The ENZO brand is fast gaining popularity through its outlets at Coral Sea Hotels around the country. The Nature Park is an ideal spot for families, school children and the general public to learn about the flora and fauna of PNG, and the opportunity to ‘refresh’ visitors is one we welcome,” Toua added.

(From left: Port Moresby Nature Park’s CEO, Michelle McGeorge, NCD City Manager, Bernard Kipit and David Toua - Steamships GM Corporate Affairs, cutting the ribbon to officially launch the Enzo’s Express Nature's Café)