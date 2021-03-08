Enga gets ECD Training

The National Executive Council recently approved PNG’s Early Childhood Education Policy (ECD) 2020 for implementation.

Enga Governor, Sir Peter Ipatas requested the ECD training for a first cohort of teachers.

In order to support the training program and its successful continuation and application in the classrooms, BbP has developed Program Handbooks in Literacy and Numeracy, a Literacy Teaching Aids Resource box (charts, games, posters, signs, flash cards and board games), a Numeracy Kit Box (pre-STEM toys, scales, abacus, building blocks, shape sorters and much more), Curriculum readers for Term 2-4, Special needs awareness stories and a digital learning app.

The organisation has also just launched a digital learning website to assist teachers with digital skills and tips for use in the classroom.

Robin Lakari, Early Childhood Education Coordinator for Enga said, “I have thoroughly gone through the curriculum materials and learned that the materials are truly best to implement in Early Childhood learning.

“As such, I have recommended the Provincial Government to purchase them and hire the BbP agents to run the training here in Enga.

“Our Provincial Government has finally decided and agreed that BbP Curriculums for Early Childhood can be used in the province while pending the National Department of Education to produce one.

BbP representative Leanne Resson said, “Children who are fortunate to have teachers who have access to training, quality teaching aids, meaningful books and educational materials will perform better than those who have had poorly trained and unsupported teachers.

“Children who have had access to a quality early childhood education program will perform even better, as the child will have set the foundations for memory and learning, understood discipline and attention from a young age.”

ECD refers to the physical, cognitive, linguistic and socio-emotional development of a child from the prenatal stage up to age eight.

The ECD program prepares children to transition into school.

The program can be successfully taught to children in the 4-8 age group.