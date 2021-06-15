ENB Walk Against GBV

The walk for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls (EVAW) began at Andersons Foodland and ended at Ralum Showground.

‘East New Britain lets end GBV’, was the theme of the program as Minister Wong accompanied by the President of the PNG Family Health Association (FHA), Nellie McLay led an assembly of advocates comprising civil groups, government bodies, schools, and church groups to support the campaign.

“We gather here to show our commitment and support to eliminate all forms of violence against women,” Minister Wong said.

He asked urged everybody to think about the importance of family homes as being a place of comfort rather than a crime scene.

Minister Wong challenged individuals to stop GBV, as this was something that had been imported and that everybody needed to change their mindsets.

He urged those that participated in the march to be ambassadors of GBV and to go out into their communities and make awareness that GBV must not be tolerated.



“In Port Moresby alone, there have been seven deaths of women due to jealous boyfriends. School fights that is becoming prevalent among students and this must stop as fights will not accomplish anything,” Mr Wong said.

Meanwhile, Ms McLay said the increase in GBV issues is evident in the province and county and needs a collective approach of all stakeholders to end the different violence that women and girls face.

“GBV is happening in our homes, schools, work place and community and if there is no political direction on GBV we will not get anywhere therefore the need to address this at the national level,” she said.