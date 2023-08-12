ENB Book week a success

District Education Coordinator, Markus Tipepe said the National Book Week is an important annual event.

“The aim of today’s activities is to encourage our students to get into a healthy habit of reading books starting from an early stage. We also like to see more students coming out and speaking confidently on certain issues,” Tipepe said.

ENB’s Chairlady for the National Book Week, Karo Rema, emphasized on the importance of reading. She said this year’s theme of “Click on a Book, Pick on a Book-Read!” highlights the accessibility of books; both the digital platform and on the shelves.

She encouraged students to continue to read books saying books opens opportunities and shape their future.

“Now a days you hardly see a student with a book reading, either in school, at home or somewhere out in public; their attention has shifted,” said Archives and Records Services Director Chris Meti

He urged teachers and especially parents to monitor their children and guide them with their future ambitions.

In his closing remarks, Meti also announced that the Office of Libraries and Archives Services will be reviving public libraries in the province to promote reading and store information of public interest.