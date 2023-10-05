ENB aims to empower citizens

Speaking on the local NBC radio station to kick off awareness on the revised SDP for 2023 – 2033, ENB Acting Provincial Administrator, Levi Mano, said the awareness would run for a month.

The plan was launched in Palmalmal, Pomio District, on Friday, the 29th of September, by Prime Minister James Marape.

Mano said East New Britain Province has come a long way after the volcanic disaster in 1994 and continues to maintain the vision set by the province’s forefathers on ensuring that the province has a wise, smart, educated, healthy, prosperous and resilient population, living in a peaceful, safe and secured community.

“Our vision has never deviated from what our forefathers wanted for the province and for our people. Therefore, the current plan captures that vision. What we are reviewing are strategies that we need to use to achieve this plan, so that it suits these changing times,” he said.

The province has been experiencing challenges over the past years, hence the provincial government hosted a number of forums early this year to gauge public perception.

Mano said ideas from those forums were captured and documented as part of the current SDP.

“When unpacking this plan, we want the 400,000-plus people of East New Britain Province to understand it and what role they must play, to ensure this plan is workable, in terms of implementation. The Provincial Government will have its limitations when delivering services to people, but people must be prepared to work and be resilient. This is a trait that gave ENB the ‘model province’ tag.”