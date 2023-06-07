Empowering Vabukori women

President of the Vabukori Women's Development Association, Molly O'Rourke said, “The Vabukori Women's Development Association focuses on empowering women in the areas of cooking, sewing, arts & craft, and gardening. The garden tools provided by Leon Hardware will greatly benefit our women.

“On behalf of the association, I express my deepest gratitude to Leon Hardware, Lady Dadae, and His Excellency the Governor General for their support. It is through partnerships like these that we can create positive change for our community."

Ahmed Ismail, a spokesperson for Leon Hardware said that Leo Hardware is thrilled to contribute to the community of Vabukori.

He stated, “This is just the beginning of our commitment to supporting local communities. We are not only here for business but also to live alongside and work together with our brothers, sisters, and the people of Papua New Guinea."

According to their company profile, Leon International Group was founded in 1998 and has expanded its business to include wholesale and retail, supermarkets, hardware supplies, and franchise operations. With over 2,000 employees, they have branches in Australia, Vanuatu, and China.

ANCHOR: This generous donation of garden tools by Lady Dadae, in partnership with Leon Hardware, marks a significant step towards empowering the women of Vabukori.