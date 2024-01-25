EMPNG Leads Educational Empowerment

Through collaborative efforts with public and private stakeholders, EMPNG complements national and provincial government policies by supporting school and teacher programs.

The company's recent collaboration with Hides Gas Development Company Ltd (HGDC), Hela Provincial Government, Hela Education Services, and the Department of Education resulted in the inauguration of a laboratory at St. Paul Komo Catholic Junior Day High School in Komo, Hela Province, making it the first secondary school in the region.

Tera Shandro, Chairperson and Managing Director of ExxonMobil PNG, emphasized: "Educational investments can transform lives, strengthen families and communities, and financially empower individuals, making them a key pillar of our social investment strategy in PNG."

The new science lab will cater to over 400 students, offering opportunities to delve into Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Shandro believes this not only enriches their studies but also opens doors to new career prospects.

Reflecting on the enduring partnership, HGDC Chairman Libe Parandali stated that the new science laboratory exemplifies the importance of our close collaboration as development partners, delivering essential services to the community."

Charles Haluya, Komo LLG President and Hela Deputy Governor acknowledged the collective effort, stating, "Hela provincial government, together with ExxonMobil PNG and other development partners, supports the province’s educational priorities."

The St. Pauls Komo Catholic Junior Day High School science lab stands as the latest testament to ExxonMobil PNG’s commitment to bolstering education in Papua New Guinea.

Since LNG Production commenced in 2014, the company has invested over K18 million in educational initiatives, including classroom refurbishments, teacher housing, training, and the provision of books, sports equipment, and educational materials across its Project areas.