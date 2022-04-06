Embrace and amplify forgiveness

The Mary Help of Christians Parish Sabama together with the Pastoral Team of DBTS and Bosco Haus Boys facilitated it.

This event follows the invitation of Pope Francis to all Catholics to celebrate the Sacrament of Reconciliation as we draw near to the Holy Week to prepare for Easter.

Relating to the Gospel of Luke 15:11-32, Fr. Ambrose Pereira sdb, spoke on family inheritance in different cultures and said that it was a disgrace to ask for the share of a parents’ inheritance when they were still alive.

“Children only inherit their parents’ wealth when the parents die. To ask for your share of inheritance while your parents are still alive is like telling them you want them dead and that is what we see in the Gospel today with the youngest son who was interested in his father’s money,” he explained.

In dwelling on sin and selfishness, Fr. Ambrose touched on the different addictions - to drugs, social media, smoking, alcohol, and sex, allowing participants, particularly young people to share their experiences and how cause difficulties and problems to their lives.

Parish Priest Fr. Pedro Sachitula sdb, said the recollection program was a preparation for Easter.

The program included Hymns of Praise, sharing of testimonies, and moments of personal reflection.



In attendance were over a hundred youths, the elderly, young children and Religious. The participants were happy to make their peace with God and hear the words, "Your sins are forgiven. Go in peace".