Elevala commemorate Crucifixion

These young people felt it important to remind their peers of the meaning of Easter, and celebrate the life of Jesus.

Each year different clans take lead in presenting the story of the Passover to the Crucifixion.

This year it was the Pore, Tanobada and Kuriu clans, or the PTK.

The actors fasted and prayed for three days before putting up the drama.

Interestingly, Jamie Valu, the young man who played the character ‘Jesus’, had acted as ‘baby Jesus’ during a Christmas celebration 19 years ago.

The event was esteemed as blessed and successful ,touching the hearts of many believers especially the adult congregation members.