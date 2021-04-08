The PNG Adventist Church has partnered with BSP Bank to enable their church members to make an easier method for contributions.
A first of its kind, the Electronic Giving or eGiving gives church members an alternate transaction method for contributions, including weekly tithes contributions to the church.
“The Adventist Church in PNG, is the first denomination to come on board with this initiative. The church has been unifying people through the word of God in Papua New Guinea for over 100 years, and are now embracing technology as an alternate mode of connecting with the congregations nationwide,” said BSP’s General Manager Digital, Nuni Kuku.