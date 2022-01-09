 

ELC Synod Commences

BY: Jemimah Sukbat
11:04, January 9, 2022
Thousands of Evangelical Lutheran Church believers have gathered at the Sir John Guise Stadium for the opening ceremony of the 33rd Synod in Port Moresby.

The event began with a procession of marching, singing and dancing around the outdoor stadium by all 17 Districts of the Church.  

For the first time in the history of the church, the Synod which is the highest decision body of the Church is being held in the city. 

The event is hosted by the Papuan Region and will be held at the Sir John Guise stadium, Port Moresby from January 9th-15th. 

ELC PNG has over 1.5 million followers and 17 districts. 

Head Bishop of the Church, Reverend Dr. Jack Urame will officiate the opening of the Synod.

