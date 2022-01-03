ELC To Host 33rd Synod

The synod will be held from January 9th-15th, 2022, the meeting is held every two years and will be hosted by the Papuan Region this year.

The combined dedication service witnessed congregations within the Papuan Region presented items and their contributions towards the hosting of the event.

Chairman of the Synod, Sumasy Singin, said preparations are well underway and delegations from across the country will start arriving in Port Moresby this week.

“The Synod is the highest meeting of the Church where we all the congregations bring their policies, districts bring their agendas and the delegations who will attend will vote for the activities going forward in the next two years,” he said.

The organizers have secured the Sir John Guise stadium as the main venue for the meeting, while the delegation will be accommodated at the University of Papua New Guinea’s Games Village.

“Initially our target for the Synod is K1 million, each congregation will give around K800, 000,” said Synod Treasurer Kunipi Pim.

The next synod will be held in Ialibu Pangia, Southern Highlands Province.