EHPHA funds Christian Health Services

Last year when the Christian Health Services and the Catholic Church Health Services in the province were experiencing financial difficulties the EHPHA board made a decision to assist them.

In a small ceremony, Chairman of Christian Health Services in the province met with the Chief Executive Officer of the Provincial Health Authority and Board Chairman to receive the funding assistance promised. The ceremony took place at the EHPHA office in Goroka recently.

CEO, Dr Joseph Apa said this is the first time for the EHPHA to make such a decision to assist the Christian Health Services. He also acknowledged the Catholic Church Health Services, which also operate on a small scale in the province.

“Board bin mekim decision long releasim K170,000 igo long operations blong ol. Na disla nau i kamap effective as of today.”

He said though the CHS have already received their funding from the government for the months of March to July, the PHA still assisted because of the commitment made and also in support of traditional long term, lifelong partners in health service delivery.

Chairman of Christian Health Services, Fallah Loatigi in response said he is happy to see that Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority has recognized the valuable work being done by Christian Health Services with Eastern Highlands province.

“Mipla tok tenkyu long yupla luksave long nid blong mipla. Operation blong mipla 50% cut but mipla ino tokaut…mipla stap igo go na hevi blong pei mekim na mipla kisim tasol, displa helpim yupla givim em bikpla samting especially em bai helpim mipla long outreach na immunization, na foot patrol”.

Loatigi said It’s the first time to receive such assistance from the PHA and it will go a long way to support the work of CHS in the province.