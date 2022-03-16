Education, Passport To The Future

Lawyer Keith Iduhu and his team portrayed this when they paid a visit to Sogeri Primary school to donate reading materials for their library received from the AusPNG project.

Mr Iduhu paid a visit to the Sogeri Primary School on 15th of March, upon receiving a hand written note from Head Teacher, Philomena Kaikere.

The school made a humble request for reading books and were happy with the kind gesture when the boxes of books finally arrived.

“They requested for some books because their library has got no books at all apparently, probably a space called the Library and they are out on stock on books, non-fiction and some teaching aid. I’ve been blessed with the privilege of a partnership with a group of Christian women from Australia in Cairns,” said Mr Iduhu.

He said, “The program is called 1child, 1teacher, 1pen, 1book AusPNG project and the PNG component of it is of course is my KI Commodities Community group. We’ve engaged with this group and they have gone out on a limb to collect donations in kind mostly and we have received those goods late last year and early December.”

An assembly was prepared in honor of receiving Mr Iduhu and his team. Children aging from three to six-years-old, graced their yard in welcoming their guests and even held a Q&A sessions as well, that left RMR Iduhu amazed at the number of aspiring lawyers to be there were.

“I haven’t been to an assembly in a very long time so it was a breath of fresh air and I thank the teaching staff of the school. We presented 6 boxes of assorted kids’ books and obviously spoke on the importance of reading and how important it is in the whole broadening of knowledge and information.”

Mr Iduhu and his teamwork with Millie Cur and a group of volunteer Motuan women from TEAM SINAGU based in Cairns Australia, and among them is his mother who is a part of this group that helped get these reading books organized.

The KI team have done well to assist in bringing relief and help where the need arises as every act of kindness either big or small goes a long way for some or many.

In concluding, he said, “Education is key and I can only pray and hope that some of these kids grow into, with the books we gave today, add some value into their lives and in their journey.”