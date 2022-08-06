Education Centre To Provide Pathways For Students

The building located at the Rabaul District headquarters, Kurakakaul will provide pathways for students to further their education.

This project was approved last year and awarded to a local construction company, Bela Investment Limited at a contract value of K1, 483 049.15. Foundation works commenced in April 2022 with an implementation timeframe of five months.

District Education Coordinator, Markus Tipepe said that this is an important project for the district as it will provide second chance opportunities for students.

The education resource centre will include the following services;

Early childhood centre

Flexible Open Distance Education (FODE)

Upgrading centres for Higher Institutions

Bench Marking facility and

E-Library.

Speaking during a recent site meeting, Rabaul District Administrator, Peter Lapim is impressed with the current progress of work and added that such education project is a first for the province.

He further said that the building will be a resourceful avenue; providing various pathways to students who did not make it through the formal education.

“I believe in second chances and we should do that to our students. There are a lot of them just roaming around our communities either because the system failed them, there’s limited opportunities or they are faced with financial constraints,” said Lapim.

He added that the Education Resource Centre will ease some of these issues however it is entirely up to each individual to decide and whether they will show commitment or not.

Meantime, Bela Investment Ltd Manager, Ben Warmaram said the project is 70 percent complete and they are working around the clock to finish the project by its due date.

He added that the Election period slowed down the construction pace a bit especially with the restrictions of payments by Ombudsman Commission.

“The inflation of prices for construction materials has greatly affected the scope of the contract and that would result in a variation to the contract amount,” said Warmaram.

The Contractor also urged the Rabaul District Administration to prepare the last payments for continuation and full completion of project as anticipated.