Eat Smart with Trukai

The campaign is aimed at promoting healthy eating choices, by encouraging Papua New Guineans to use simple local produce straight from the land and creating nutritional wholesome meals, values which are aligned with the company’s TruInspiration campaign through its Trukai brand.

Trukai Industries Marketing Manager, Maryanne Tom said this partnership is a progression of the great relationship already in place with the Healthy Food Co’s founder and current Trukai Brand Ambassador, Chef Julz Henao.

“We have received great feedback and engagement since the launch of our Trukai TruInspiration campaign in May with Chef Julz Henao, hence we look forward to maintaining the momentum to help spread the positive lifestyle messages that the Eat Smart Campaign embodies,” said Tom.

Malnutrition in children under the age of five is becoming more prevalent in PNG, hence the campaign helps address this.

The effects of malnutrition include stunted growth and can affect a child’s learning.

Tom added, “Trukai wants to help foster behavioral change in the way people approach food while at the same time make them more aware of the impact that their health has on the nation as a whole.”