East Pomio concludes WDC ceremony

Thirteen WDCs were sworn in on Wednesday, May 17th, at the LLG station at Milim ward.

Also sworn in on the day were six WDC members from five wards in the West Pomio LLG; Totongpal, Kaiton, Rowan-Malo, Pomai-Mu and Lau.

The 13 WDCs of East Pomio LLG that were sworn in were from Lamarain, Oiya, Long, Setwei, Kaukum, Milim-Mu, Iwai, Guma-Kilalum, Raulman, Bain, Wawas-Teintop, Klampun and Sampun wards.

The event was witnessed by the surrounding communities and students and teachers from the Kaukum Primary School.

Pomio’s acting deputy district administrator for operations, Joshua Jeremiah, announced that work on the rundown LLG administration office and chamber will progress by next month, after a contract is awarded for this vital project.

He said the National Procurement Committee (NPC) will sit next month to award the contract.

The LLG is also facing issues of deteriorated houses for its officers, as some officers are currently sharing accommodation.