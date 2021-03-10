Early childhood training partnership

This follows yesterday’s (March 9) successful meeting between the founder of Destiny schools, Pastor Patrick Bing, the national coordinator for New Covenant Ministry International (NCMI), Pastor Gershon Passingan, and Bismarck Teachers College Director, Linus Vairop.

Seeing the need for early childhood learning, NCMI established the Destiny schools in 2006 to address this. The 25 already established schools in ENB also called for quality teachers, resulting in this proposed partnership.

This arrangement will also affect the 10 provinces where Destiny schools are located.

Bismarck Teachers College Director, Vairop, commended this initiative saying it is a first for the college to partner with another privately-run institution instead of the usual Public Private Partnership concept.

He said it is high time stakeholders in the private sector stand together to assist the National Government to develop education and human resources in the province.

Bismarck Teachers College has offered a three-month course at an affordable price.

Ps Bing said the partnership was a step in the right direction as it will boost teacher training, resulting in quality education.

Ps Passingan outlined that it has been New Covenant Ministry’s vision to contribute in nation building through the education sector.

He urged the provincial government and Education Department to consider this type of partnership and provide technical advice.

He further urged business houses to partner with Destiny Schools through their social obligations and responsibilities.

(Middle row from left: Founder of Destiny schools, Pastor Patrick Bing, national coordinator for New Covenant Ministry International, Pastor Gershon Passingan, Bismarck board chairman, David Piamia, and Bismarck Teachers College Director, Linus Vairop)