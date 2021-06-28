Early Childhood Learning Partnership

This will be a significate step into the development of early childhood education around PNG. The program is worth over K200, 000 and be rolled out in the Central Province and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville as part of the Foundation’s Education Program.

Twenty childhood teachers will receive training in their home province through residential blocks and online training. At the end of the six-month program, the participants will receive a certificate II from TAFE.

IEA College of TAFE Manger, Chris Jones said this partnership contributes to the national goal of building capacity by providing opportunities for Papua New Guineans to take part in the nation’s development as stated in PNG’s Vision 2050 of “Empowering the people through improved education and life-skills.”

“The college’s role is to provide international training and accreditation of early learning teachers and in doing so will complement the foundation’s investment in early learning education centers and facilities.”

Digicel PNG Foundation CEO, Serena Sansingian said to date, the foundation has supported over 300 community volunteers around the country who run informal pre-schools and have supported these teachers via their rewards program to build school halls, toilets and assist with teaching kits.

“Through the partnership with the IEA College of TAFE, we are now able to provide accredited training in Early Childhood Care and Development.”

Digicel Foundation began its investment in Early Childhood Education in 2008 when it launched its first Mobile Education Center.

The program has grown to impact over 300 community volunteers that the Foundation supports to run informal preschools in settlements and rural communities around PNG.