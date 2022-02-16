DWU alumni launch website

The Alumni has now advanced in its formation with the revision of its national constitution in 2021, to now capture the creation and launch of an official website.

DWU AA executives former and current members turned up to witness a milestone achieved, in the launching of the first ever website and the revised National constitution on Sunday 13th February at the Port Moresby DWU campus.

Notable at the launch was the former President of DWU, and former Secretary for DHERST, Fr. Jan Czuba.

President of Port Moresby Chapter and Interim national President, Pokana Gima reflected on the history of the association, acknowledging the insight of those the helm over the years to keep the association alive and in par with the times.

Gima said, “Leading up to this occasion many have embraced the idea of the launching of the new website and the revised constitution. Whilst few have their respective opinions, but we believe in change, so here we are taking a single step in the right direction in our history to lead and start building a better dream. We are not alone in this journey, there are few who also share our vision to prosper and excel. Our potential is no secret when we have attest over the years with a unique culture as our strength.”

He added, “DWU Association revised Constitution acts as our guide to uphold values, responsibilities as members of the Alumni, to foster the participation and the interest of the members and engage to professional, social, and business advisory activities.”

A Diwai Planning Committee was established in 2021 to revise the National Constitution of the Alumni. The final draft was endorsed in November 2021. It was revised in 2017.

The idea of setting up a new website was discussed under the leadership of former POM Chapter President, Asin Bogomos and its executives, one of whom is Christopher Vagalia, CEO of Agri Tech. Vagalia, an accountant by profession, graduated from DWU and became a self-taught I.T expert. Piece by piece he started building an advanced and unique web page for DW Alumni Association.

The first president of the Alumni Association, Trudie N’Dresanei reflected on the origin of the Alumni association expressing admiration for those who came after to bring the association to the stage it’s in now.

“I believe this website may attract a lot of people and may get everyone to be part of this organization. If we have an active website, active membership, all information, everything is put in here and everyone can access you keep intact the membership,” N’Dresanei said.

The website was officially launched by Pokana Gima and Fr. Jan Czuba svd by the cutting of the ribbon.