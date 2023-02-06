Duo attend Canada Seminar

Milne Bay Tourism Bureau Acting Manager, Modakula Kunuyobu represented the tourism industry from the Milne Bay Province and Adventurer Pasana Group PNG, Sanakoli John.

The International Maritime Protected Areas #5 is the need to protect the ocean during Climate Change using traditional knowledge to conserve the ocean, and how the people who live by the ocean sustain the oceans.

Kunuyobu related to his culture, the Kula Trade ring that use the seas as an example.

He will present a paper on marine culture, utilizing traditional knowledge and how it compliments climate change safe guard practices.

Kunuyobu thanked the seminar organizers for recognizing their efforts in preserving oceans and for inviting them to participate in the seminar.

John who sailed around the whole mainland of Papua New Guinea accompanied him.

As an adventurer, John has did a circum navigation with his brother, Justine and Danish adventurer Thor Hansen in a Milne Bay sailing canoe.

Kunuyobu and John were among over 140 delegates that attended the seminar.

The pair return to PNG next week.