Dr Crockford receives Human Rights award

The Award is presented in recognition of Dr Crockford’s volunteering with First Nations’ communities in Australia and her commitment and efforts to human rights, facilitating the strengthening of relationships between First Nations’ peoples.

The Award panel recognised the opportunities created by Dr Crockford to promote dialogue between First Nations. Dr Crockford has created pathways for First Nations peoples to contribute to strategic discussions led by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) within Australia and in Papua New Guinea.

As a result, First Nations peoples have advocated first-hand for the value and sustainability of community-led solutions.

Dr Crockford is a former General Manager and active volunteer at Community First Development. Over the past decade, her professional career has been with DFAT in Papua New Guinea and the Torres Strait. Fiona is now in her third posting in the region and is First Secretary Australian Development Assistance in Buka, in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

Beyond the choice to work professionally in extremely challenging environments, what stands out is her ongoing work to genuinely connect with the local community where she is based, and to go well beyond standard expectations to benefit people in whatever way she can.

A theme that flows through Dr Crockford’s life is linking First Nations’ people in PNG, Bougainville and Australia to strengthen culture, resilience and healing.

Recent examples of this include work to promote the Women’s Peace Movement in PNG, including setting up a healing dialogue between First Nations’ Bougainville and Australian women.

Fiona’s 2022 NAIDOC work was to set up a collaboration between didjeridu player Tjupurru, hip hop and rap artist Jake Fabila and young Bougainville musicians. The track will be released through David Bridie's Wantok Musik label.

In her personal time, Fiona teaches Yoga, she provides access to yoga for local people, enabling them to enjoy the benefits and to potentially set up their own teaching practice.

With her personal interest and academic qualifications in Anthropology, she has made strong connections with and supports the Melanesian Institute, a research hub and cross-cultural outreach organisation in PNG.