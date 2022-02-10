Double classroom for Uya

The K50,000 infrastructure was built by Yoo Dobo Building Contractor. It was completed in just three weeks.

Teacher-in-charge, Maringo Ilaba said the new double classroom addresses the issues of overcrowding. It will accommodate the prep and elementary one classes this academic year.

School Board Chairman Denny Gagu said the school was established in 2005. Bush materials were used then to construct classrooms.

On behalf of the Uya community, Gagu thanked Ramu NiCo (MCC) and Chairman of Coastal Pipeline Landowner Association, Steven Saud Pasom for choosing Uya Elementary School and disbursing the funding for the classroom under the Community Development Funds (CDF) for the year 2020.

David Kurame, Ramu NiCo (MCC) Community Affairs Department Government liaison officer, urged youths in the area to respect the school facility.

Similar CDF projects were done for Yanglam Elementary School. Teachers’ houses were built for Jamad and Bibi primary schools, and the new Bogadjim High School.

“We are putting up such infrastructure because we believe through education we will change Rai Coast for the better,” the school chairman said.

Kurame explained that Ramu NiCo (MCC) in 2019 had allocated K1.2 million to the four LOA annually as community development fund as per the Clause 13 of the Revised Compensation Agreement (2019). The beneficiaries of the fund is the customary landowners and residents of the project tenement areas in Kurumbukari, Inland Pipeline (Maigari), Coastal Pipeline and Basamuk.

He said the CDF was established to support community development initiatives within the immediate project impacted communities. It is a discretionary fund aimed at engaging landowners’ participation and involvement in community projects using a flexible demand-driven funding mechanism that provides financial support for development projects in health, education, technical training, water supply and sanitation (WASH), agriculture and livestock production, law and order, customary obligations and gender advocacy.

The CDF would relieve Ramu NiCo’s obligation under the Project’s MoA and give more responsibility back to the LOA to decide about the development aspirations of their communities.