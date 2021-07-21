Double Blessing For Women In Papa

Niu Power Limited made the donation during the opening of a 10 days life skills training with the theme, ’10 days Transformation’.

Mabar Geita, Group leader of Veadi Magi Tailoring said Veadi Magi Tailoring was a product of an initiative of Niu Power Limited and Advancing PNG Women Network through a Training of Trainers’ workshop at Boera village in 2018.

Janet Yagur, a representative of A PNG Women Network, appealed to the women to learn as much as they can during the 10 days transformation training, so that they can make a difference in the life of other women, their household and their community.

“We are here to impart our skills and our knowledge to both men and women as well. And we’d be really happy if we had some men and some (people living with a disability) participating as well,” Yagur said.

“We want to see some real transformation in the lives of the women. We hope that they will train other women in return, for sustainability.” She added.

Wellington Bellewai, External Affairs Manager from Niu Power said they are very happy to be helping with little things to the people in the Hiri West.

“We are not a big operator but we would like to work with the people in the community to enhance their lifestyle.

“So we engage in sports, in school you’ve seen our activities supporting education, church you’ve seen our support to churches and for the first time after a long time, women. We always had that in our programme but we are lucky to run that starting today,” he said.

After Papa village, Niu Power will also donate to women in Kido village, LeaLea to Boera and conclude with Porebada. All these villages will run the 10 days transformation training.

Facilitator Doreka Gai said she had looked forward to this training, especially with the designing and fabric painting. She said it is part of the training which they wanted to bring to the community programmes earlier facilitated by the Advancing PNG Women Network.

Doreka said the best part about the training is the screen printing, which captures local traditional designs on the garments, adding that they use tailoring as a tool to sustain traditions and culture.