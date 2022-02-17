Dormitory for Bisiatabu Primary School

The dormitory can accommodate up to 60 girls, ages 6 to 18 years-old and includes a new kitchen. The kitchen will allow for food to be prepared in more sanitary conditions and is complemented by a 5000 litre tank filled with water for cleaning and drinking.

The new facility was co-funded by the Australian Government through the Church Partnership Program with support from the National Parliament Speaker, Job Pomat, PNG SDA Union Mission and a number of private benefactors.

In describing the change, one student said: “In times of wind and rain, we feared the roof would be ripped off, the dormitory got wet, and without louvre glasses, we would all get wet. We would bundle up together in a little dry corner and sleep.

“We are now very happy with the completion of this new dormitory. The tiled floor makes a huge difference from what it used to be with cracked cement, dirt and rats. With the light fittings in the dorm we will no longer have to use torches.”

The new facility was opened on recently as students resumed school for the new academic year, witnessed by teachers, parents, community and representatives of local donors that supported the construction of the building and installation of the water tank.