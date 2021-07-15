Donated ambulance helps wounded

Director of the foundation, Vincent Kumura, said a Land Cruiser fully loaded with passengers crashed into a house just before Gembogl Station in Simbu Province.

He said the left front wheel of the vehicle came off, which resulted in the owner of the vehicle and his driver suffering a number of wounds to their foreheads and arms.

They were transported to the Simbu hospital from the Gembogl Health Centre by the Kumura Foundation ambulance, which serves both Upper Bundi and North Simbu.

On behalf of the people of Bundi and North Simbu, the foundation thanked the Sir Brian Bell Foundation for donating the much-needed ambulance to serve this remote part of PNG.