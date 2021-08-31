Don Bosco be with us and guide us

With the theme, ‘Don Bosco Stap Wantaim Mipela Na Was Lo Mipela,’ the week-long program commemorated the 206th birth anniversary of St. John Bosco, Patron Saint of the Young and the 26th Foundation Day of the institution.

A variety of activities organized by Fr. Clifford Morais sdb, Deputy Administrator of the college, coordinated and executed by teachers and student leaders, engaged the students in competitive and creative activities. It gave the students an opportunity to develop their talents as they prepared for the activities.

A Bosco Serenade was held in the Shrine of St. John Bosco whilst the Literacy, Talent and Fashion Shows were held respectively in the school gym on the days that followed.

Concluding the week was the Don Bosco School Mass, with Rev. Paul Sundu, Bishop of the Kundiawa Diocese as the main celebrant. Concelebrating with him was the Rector of the college, Fr. Dominic Kachira sdb and assisted by Fr. Edwin Genovia sdb, visiting priest from Port Moresby, Fr. Ambrose Pereira sdb and Fr. Clifford Morias.

Processions were led by students from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville and the Highlands Region, whilst the Liturgy was animated by Bosconians from the Red House.

At the Eucharistic celebration twenty-three Catholic faithful consisting students of the college and a few locals, received the Sacrament of Confirmation.

Fr. Clifford expressed that the program was an educative and informative week for students across the trades and it brought out the best in the youth.

Meanwhile, SRC President, Robert Gigimat said, “It was a great learning experience, and I am sure the first-year students got to see and experience first-hand what it is like to be in a Don Bosco institution trying to balance work, school, play and pray. I believe we truly promoted the Don Bosco Spirit during this time,” he added.