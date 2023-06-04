DLW host 200 Pastors and leaders

Over 200 pastors and leaders who attended were welcomed by the DLW youths an array of spectacular contemporary music and dance performance representing all 22 provinces of the four regions.

The theme of the conference with the theme, 'Move Up to the next level’.

DLW Ministries Founder and Senior Pastor, Peter Solomon, spoke about the vision of DLW and encourage leaders.

Speaking from the Bible text of Revelation 4: 1, Pastor Solomon urged the leaders to move up to the next level to experience God's power at work in their lives and that of their people.

“Move up to the next level, and you will see what God is about to show you. Our Vision 2030 'Evangelism and Church Planting' still remains, and we will make sure we plant a church in every province of this country.” Pastor Solomon said.

He admitted that this is the best conference held so far since the last one held in 2017. Pastor Solomon acknowledged and thanked those who supported the conference financially.

Pastors and leaders came from East Sepik, New Ireland, West New Britain, Morobe, Eastern Highlands, Madang, Milne Bay, Central, and National Capital District.

The next conference will be held in two years' time.