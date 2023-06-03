Dispose garbage through right processes

Rabaul Urban LLG Environmental Health Officer, Josephine Varip who spoke on behalf of the LLG Manager Joshua Wowo said that waste management is important as it reduces pollution and creates a clean environment to live in.

She highlighted these during a radio awareness program by the Rabaul district team recently leading up to the cleanathon to commemorate the East New Britain Day 46th Anniversary of the East New Britain Provincial Government since its inception on May 31st, 1977.

The cleanathon saw officers of Rabaul District Administration and it four LLGs took part in a major clean up in town along the Malaguna Road.

The cleanathon started from Malaguna No.1 aroud Tropicana LTd area with rubbish collection, sweeping of pavements, grass cutting and drainage clean-up all the way to Hamamas Hotel, Mango Avenue.

An awareness team also set on foot encouraging residents, institutions, and business houses to be responsible for their rubbish. Residents who are not paying garbage fees were urged to visit the Rabaul Urban LLG Office and fill out forms for proper garbage collection and disposal.

Meantime, Rabaul District Administrator, Benedict Mode during the closing of the cleanathon program thanked all officers for their efforts in cleaning up the town as early as 6am. The program is a lead up to the World Environment Day to be celebrated on Monday, 5th June.

“This is our town and let us be responsible and work together in keeping our town clean. East New Britain province and Rabaul town especially is a tourism hub, and maintaining a clean town will contribute in attracting visitors,” Mode said.

The District Administrator further said that next year’s celebration will be bigger and better and added that schools and business houses can join in the cleanathon.