Digicel staff participate in Changemaker week

Digicel PNG Foundation organized five volunteer event for Digicel PNG Staff as part of its Live, Love, Learn (3L) Program for the International Changemakers Week from the 5th to 9th June 2023.

International Changemakers week recognizes service to communities and gives the opportunity for staff to give back to their communities through volunteering. In conjunction with Team International, Digicel PNG Foundation organized events; Cleaning and repainting classrooms at Sevese Morea Primary School and Cheshire Disability Services in NCD, refurbishment of a mini library and book donation for Situm Primary School in Lae, donation of baby bundles to Waniati Maternal Waiting Home in Goroka, and donation of toiletries to Mt. Hagen General Hospital in Western Highlands Province.

The 45 volunteer events was coordinated by Telstra across 30 locations in Asia, Oceania, Europe and Americas. Almost 140 Digicel PNG staff participated in all five events. In Port Moresby, a total of 100 staff were involved in cleaning and repainting of the Digicel Foundation donated classrooms at Sevese Morea Primary School on 5th June, and at Cheshire Disability Services on 9th June 2023.

Digicel PNG Postpaid TV Sales Manager Cheryl Wangihomie acknowledged the event and participation.

‘’I’m so glad that I volunteered today to be part of what’s happening here and to be part of what the Foundation is doing, where it’s going, and how many little children its impacting.’’

In Lae, 21 staff refurbished a storage shed at Situm Primary School, transforming it into a mini library. The staff also worked on the weekends to ensure the library was ready to be launched at the official donation event on Monday 5th June.

Five Digicel tents were donated to the school’s sports department for its five house colors, and the mini library was fitted with four bookshelves, 400 assorted books, 13 baskets trays, a wall clock, globe, charts and décor. The school library was a need identified by one of the Lae staff.

In Mt Hagen, Digicel staff donated toiletries to the Labor Ward at the Mt. Hagen General Hospital. Western Highlands Provincial Health Authority CEO Jane Holden was also present to witness the presentation. And in Eastern Highlands Province, Digicel PNG staff in Goroka donated baby bundles for expecting mothers accommodated at Waniati Maternal Waiting Home during their visit on Thursday 8th June 2023.

Digicel PNG CEO, Colin Stone was proud to see staff from across the four centres taking part in the International Changemakers Week.

‘’It is amazing to see our staff always eager to give back to their communities. As a company, we are proud to provide this opportunity for our staff to utilize their one day of paid volunteer leave, which is a total of about 1,104 hours of company time for 135 staff attending all five events. Giving back to the community is part of the Digicel PNG culture. As it is the DNA of Digicel, as our business grows, so too must our communities grow.’’