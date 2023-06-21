Digicel empowers local SMEs with training

These skilled individuals were carefully selected based on specific criteria, including their existing knowledge of installation techniques and possession of required equipment.

In the response to the growing demand for efficient installation services and the need to enhance customer satisfaction the training was initiated and aimed to address critical issues such as installation turnaround time and the delivery of high-quality services by certified professionals.

Digicel PNG Chief Executive Officer, Colin Stone said that the company is excited to have trained and empowered these national SMEs in Port Moresby.

"This initiative not only strengthens our commitment to the community but also establishes a thriving ecosystem where we can channel business into these skilled installers. When customers call in for installations, we will connect them directly to our certified partners, promoting small businesses and stimulating the local economy,” said Stone.

The installers will each be awarded by Digicel with a certificate recognizing their expertise and dedication to delivering top-notch installation services. This certification assures customers of the high standards maintained by Digicel PNG and its trusted partners.

The impact of this training initiative is coupled with the current discounted Red Dish Promo that allows households to watch their favorite programs.

Digicel remains committed to empowering local talents and fostering a rewarding experience for its customers. Through this comprehensive training program, the company reaffirms its dedication to providing exceptional services while nurturing local entrepreneurship