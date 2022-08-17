Device To Enhance Student Learning

The training was conducted by the Department of Education, ICT team with support from Save the Children's Education in Emergency Response Recovery Plan (EERRP) project.

Fifteen (15) participants from Telefomin Primary School consisting of seven females and four male teachers, including two teachers from Telefomin Technical Vocational Education Training Centre and the District Office staff attended the training.

RACHEL Plus is a portable Children PNG staff device containing world-class educational materials that can be accessed by students and teachers, such as encyclopedias, video lectures, textbooks, educational games, medical resources, coding programs, previous exam papers and many more.

The installment of the RACHEL Plus device in these schools means 340 students will have the opportunity of improving and continuing their learning during school disruptions.

Telefomin Primary School Teacher, Helen Wanori said: "RACHEL is an interesting and amazing device and suits a very remote place like Telefomin."

District Child Protection Officer, Moreng Laori was impressed with the device saying that it is amazing and does not need flex card for data.

"We may be disadvantaged geographically but with our RACHEL device, we can travel the world within an hour," he said.

Both teachers and district education officers asked if other schools in the remotest parts of Telefomin could be considered for the installment of the RACHEL device in the future.

The EERRP project is targeting 80 schools in Telefomin; 52 are elementary, 26 primary and two secondary schools. Supported by Global Partnership for Education and the Australian Government under the PNG-Aus Partnership.

UNICEF is the implementing agency in collaboration with Save the Children and the Education Department.