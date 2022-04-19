Development at Malahang tech

Principal Winstanly Taomba believes the era of neglect is almost over, with the recent opening of a state-of-the-art K1.2 million trades building.

The building was funded by taxpayers of Lae City through the Lae City Authority, in partnership with the Ahi Hope Foundation.

Principal Taomba said with the new double-storey complex, they now have ample space for their mechanical trade classes of auto electrical, motor mechanic, panel beating and spray painting, welding and metal fabrication.

Taomba highlighted that for 25 years, Malahang technical had been without support, resulting in rundown buildings and equipment.

“Facilities here were built in colonial times; they were not capable of giving good training to the trade students,” he stated. “Now that we have this building, it will help the teachers well.”

The school currently has 1,200 students and 43 teaching staff.

“We have got Grade 9, 10, 11 and 12,” he stated. “The TVET section in Port Moresby said we could offer national certificate 1 and national certificate 2.

“We are starting this year with this building. By the time the Grade 12s leave this year, they will have national certificate 1. But those that are in Grade 11, 10 and 9 – in Grade 10 they will get certificate 1 and Grade 12 they’ll get certificate, with the help of this building.”

The Lae City Authority has committed another K100,000 for the school to buy furniture for the new building, while Malahang technical is set to receive a new 26-seater Coaster bus from Ela Motors.