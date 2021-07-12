Desks for St Montfort students

The school was presented with these resources by BSP Financial Group.

Head School Teacher Pancres Lawrence said the steel desks will make learning conducive.

Furthermore, the 1, 000 students will have access to clean drinking water and continue normal classes without having to be sent home due to shortage of water supply.

BSP Kiunga Ranch Manager Ivy David said the project was one of 36 Community Projects BSP has delivered in Western Province since 2009.

BSP Group General Manager Retail, Daniel Faunt said since 2009, BSP has provided support valued at K825,000 to communities that it serves.