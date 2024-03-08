Dept observes International Women’s Day

Secretary for the Department of Community Development, Religion and Youth, Jerry Ubase shared this year’s theme ‘Investing in Women: Accelerate Progress’.

“This year PNG will attend and participate at the CSW 68th session led by Minister Jason Peter, Ministry and mission responsible women and girls in PNG. The session’s key priority theme is accelerating the achievement of gender equality, empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective”, said Ubase.

Deputy High Commissioner for the Australian High Commission, Dr Joanne Loundes, reminded everyone of the collective strives made and the inherent imperative for further progress in PNG.

“Our Australian Foreign Minister, recently said that greater political and economic participation by women makes societies wealthier and more peaceful. Australia has a new International gender equality strategy that is going to be launched this year. When we launch that internationally we will be announcing that here as well.

“The PNG Lead program which is one of our flagship programs continues our long-term commitment to working with partners across PNG to ensure that PNG women and girls in all diversity have the opportunity to strengthen their leadership, decision-making, economic participation and free from violence”, emphasized Dr Loundes.

Minister for Community Development, Religion and Youth, Jason Peter, also shared the same sentiments stating the government’s attention towards the commitment of Gender equality in PNG.

“The Government of PNG remains steadfast in its commitment to this journey, aligning with international efforts to safeguard and empower women and girls. It is incumbent upon all stakeholders to mobilize and actively participate in effecting transformative change in the lives of women and girls, thereby fostering a more inclusive and equitable society”, concluded Minister Peter.