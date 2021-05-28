Delloite donates to St John Ambulance

This week Deloitte PNG presented a cheque of K71,000 to the St John Ambulance in Port Moresby.

The amount was raised through a fundraising drive organized by Deloitte colleagues and friends.

“I am pleased to note that the money raised will go a long way to supporting PNG’s emergency services for both COVID-19 and long-term health care in PNG. Deloitte will continue to do its best to contribute to ensuring a healthy future for PNG,” said Benjamin Lee, Managing Partner for Deloitte PNG.

St John Ambulance senior board member and representative, Dr Lynda Sirigoi said it was an important support as St John Ambulance services cover not only NCD but also extends to parts of the Central Province.

“We thank Deloitte for coming on board and being generous. Your donation is very timely in this current environment with the COVID-19 pandemic. You are well aware St John has been in the front line from day one providing support,” Dr Sirigoi said.

She said St. John Ambulance values partnerships with business houses and donor organizations, as their partnership was vital in running the COVID-19 isolation ward at the Taurama Aquatic Centre for mild and moderately ill patients.

“Your contribution will go a long way in helping us with training for infection prevention control and updating protocols for the ambulances.” Dr Sirigoi said.

The assistance will also help with funding for more PPEs and for supporting its newly set up branches in Kokopo, Lae and Chimbu.