DDA takes steps towards development

They presented a tractor to Mosa LLG, which will be used for grass cutting along the roadside from Nahavio all the way to the Hoskins Airport.

This move will not only contribute to the cleanliness of the environment but also ensure safety for motorists and pedestrians using the road.

Moreover, the DDA presented a cheque of K50,000 to the Silanga Catholic Church in Central Nakanai LLG to complete its church building and also presented a cheque of K100,000 to the Tamba Catholic Church.

The DDA also inspected the site for a new rural police station. This action demonstrates the team's commitment to the religious and safety needs of the people within the district. The contract for the new Police Station will be awarded next week as part of the district's measures in dealing with law and order issues.

Work on the church building was halted when their community leader died. He had been spearheading the project.

The Nakanai DDA has stepped in to support the project, and work will now resume with their assistance. This is a significant step in supporting the community's religious needs and ensuring that the building is completed.

The Nakanai District Management Team is demonstrating dedication to the development of the district, despite the challenges faced in its early stages. The team's commitment to serving their community is evident in the projects they have undertaken thus far, and their willingness to address law and order issues shows their willingness to tackle difficult challenges.