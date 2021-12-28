DDA Funds Police Operation

Maprik District Administrator, Joseph Himina and team supported the police with K5700 worth of food for the operation in Maprik district and also assisted them with K30,000 worth of fuel for their operation.

East Sepik Provincial Police Commander, Albert Beli said the support from the government and the business houses show that the community and the police are working together to fight crime in the district and hopes to see a peaceful celebration all the way into the new year.

PPC Beli said Maprik town is one of the busiest town apart from Wewak and need continuous police presence. He said the support that they receive from the district will help the police officers in their operation.

He also called on leaders from other districts to support their local police, so that they can respond to the people when they need police service.

PPC Beli said Maprik also celebrated the Christmas period peacefully. He said the police officers also uprooted marijuana plants from certain villages and confiscated homebrew making equipment during their operation.

“If you want to celebrate peacefully you must report to the police about illegal activities happening in your respective areas. If you don’t report those producing and consuming homebrew or taking in marijuana will disturb you from celebrating peacefully.”

PPC Beli said the police operation in Maprik would extend into Wosera Gawi and Yangoru to make sure that people travelling along the Sepik Highway travel freely.

(Food donation from Maprik DDA to the police for their festive season operation. Picture supplied.)