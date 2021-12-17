Daughters Make Mum Proud

Eldest daughter, Dawn Temo in year 10 took out the first placing in all her eight subjects, while Daniella took out first in four of her subjects and second and third placing in two other subjects.

Veronica Nil Tainde works as a General Practitioner at the NCD Provincial health Authority.

She said trying to juggle work and motherhood is challenging for a medical person but she is grateful to be surrounded by a great family who helped raise the girls.

“I had my first daughter, Dawn, when I was at the Medical School doing my final year at the age of 21 and so Dawn grew up in the school, but I had good support from my parents and her father.”

To working parents especially for mothers, Ms Tainde says:

“You have to make time for your kids. When you allow your relatives or grandparents to raise your kids and do it for you it will not work out, you as a parent must do your part.

“Be a parent until your time of rest and be a role model as well. I became a parent at a very young age but now I am so proud to see where my two daughters are heading.

“For parenting don’t talk to your kids as if they are still babies, talk to them like they are the next leaders and responsible citizens and that whatever calling God has for them they must do it with their heart, mind and soul.

“My daughter’s academic success is an incredible story and I know that God has to be inside that story. As a parent we can do our part to raise healthy kids but God is the one who quickens the mind and helps them to develop.”

Inspired by her mom, Dawn hopes to become a medical surgeon one day, “She’s already started reading my medical books,” Ms Tainde laughs.

Kopkop College is a permitted private school located in Gerehu and offers education from early childhood to grade 12. Its sister-campus in Kavieng is a top school in New Ireland Province and recently announced plans to offer lower secondary education starting with grade nine classes by 2022.