Daru Town Condemned

He pointed out that the entire island town of Daru, the provincial capital of Western Province is condemned and describes it as a disaster in itself.

All because a lot of public amenities and vital services are dysfunctional. This includes the condemnation of Daru town and this includes the Defense Force base, Department of Works, Post PNG, Daru Town market, Daru Secondary School sewerage facilities, Correctional Service, Police, roads and many others.

“Daru as a provincial capital should never be in the kind of state it is today. Our leaders should really look into fixing the Island. We have limited to no service all reaching our people in the District, especially Daru Island. Our schools, youth, our mothers and fathers are really affected big time,” said Mr Wingu.

He stated that Daru has a serious water supply problem. The water supply is inadequate because connectively lacks. Only 38 per cent of the population on the island have access to Water PNG services with the rest of the 62 per cent, collect and store rainwater or bore water.

Mr Wingu said: “Water and electricity on the Island are two major issues that people have been facing for years.”

He said the dire situation on Daru Island is a clear indication of a lack of leadership and administrative support, where proper advice is not communicated to the leaders so that funding can be secured.

The mayor is appealing to the local leaders to look into the many problems the Island is facing and try to do something about it.