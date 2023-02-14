Dame Carol initiates learning centre

The facility will accommodate learning programs for those that need it and are interested to learn a new skillset.

The building of the Tutu Beach Multipurpose Learning Centre is in the process of construction at Taurama Beach and will be home to a variety of learning programs and activities and the Sir Buri Kidu Library initiated by Dame Carol Kidu.

These projects have the generous support of partners that have helped develop the centre.

The structure will accommodate many learning activities with one being wood carving, for anyone interested to learn a new skillset.

Funding and other support came from CPL Foundation, Port Moresby Rotary and Boroko Club, SBS Electrical, Ginigoada, Buk bilong Pikinini, Peter O’Connell Foundation, Fix Contractors, Shield Services and Tutu Siales Women Association.

“It will have facilities for a learning centre, training centre. It will have a small air conditioned room for some desktop computers for helping students do their homework and things and we want to do online learning as well with Ginigoada,” said Dame Carol.

She added, “It will also have a workshop area underneath with sewing machines, screen printing equipment, areas where the carver can teach carving. Im trying to maintain traditional skills as well as learning new skills. Something for young men, young women and old men and old women learning skills for recreational and income generation.”

Dame Carol Kidu also acknowledged Member for Moresby South, Justin Tkatchenko for funding support, and Atlas Steel for the building of the Multipurpose Learning Centre.

She hopes to have a grand opening of the centre soon.