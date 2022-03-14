Dagona Primary School Expanded

The project funded through the Japan Grant Contracts of Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) was launched last Thursday 8th March, 2022.

Ambassador Watanabe, said the newly approved Japanese Grassroots Grant Projects FY 2021, was recently signed at the Japanese Embassy witnessed by Central Governor, Robert Agarobe and Member for Rigo, Lukwe Gure.

Watanabe thanked the school board, the teachers and students, the contractor and everyone who assisted in the successful completion of the project. He said he believes that education is not only a vital tool to acquire knowledge and skills but also an investment for the future.

He added that through this project, the Government of Japan is pleased to support the PNG Government’s efforts to improve the education sector.

Ambassador Watanabe said he was pleased to see that Dagona Primary School has been very enthusiastic in utilizing the EQUITV Project, to improve classes using educational TV programs, supported by Japan in the past.

He said he was impressed that Dagona Primary School has an exchange program with school children in Fukuoka, Japan, through the Asian-Pacific Children's Convention in FUKUOKA.

These classrooms are gifts from the government and people of Japan.

Watanabe hopes that those who study here will take an interest in Japan and become supporters for the development of Japan-PNG relations in the future.