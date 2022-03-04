Criminals Ransack Police Office

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC), Sergeant Frank Makora confirmed that the computers that contained import files were gone. Police officers have arrested a suspect in relation to the incident while the rest are on the run.

He said the suspects had gained entry by breaking the lock to the office.

The Assistance Commissioner of Police (ACP) Northern Region, Peter Guinness was not happy with what had happened and had called on the suspects to return the computers because it contained vital documents.

“I want those involved to surrender to the police. Return the computers and other properties. The community leaders of the settlement like Govstoa, Admin Compound, Banana Block, Wagol, DCA, 26-Roundabout, Mero must work with the police and hand them over,” ACP Guinness said.

He said people who do not respect public properties must face the law to explain why they did that.

“I am not happy with what had happened because many police properties have been damaged in less than a month. Last week the Bogia police vehicles, the police station and policemen were attacked. Now, the break and enter and stealing from the Traffic Police.”

He said: “Police officers will come and go but the properties will remain in Madang to serve the people of Madang. You all must look after them.”