CPTA celebrates long serving staff

Chris Maikei who hails from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville was celebrated for his service to CPTA. Maikei has remained a dedicated employee for over two decades for Central Province commencing his employment in 1998, as a counter officer Grade 4, at the Central Provincial Government office Konedobu under the management of Late Peter Gutuma as Director.

During Makei’s span of employment with CPTA, he has served under five different Directors and his efforts have been recognized making his way up to his current position as OIC Enforcement, PMV and Heavy Vehicle License.

CPTA Managing Director, David Jerram acknowledged Maikei for significantly contributing to the organization, particularly in the areas of Inspections and Enforcement.

“Employees come and go, and bosses come and go. However, there are some that are so satisfied and content that they give their commitment and loyalty and stay put. You have always been a leader that others follow. We thank you for your enduring loyalty, diligence and honesty.

“You have been a role model employee for 25 years now. You are one of the few original employees and I appreciate the selfless service you have given for so many years,” said Jerram.

Jerram also thanked his wife and family for the support for the 25 years journey with CPTA.

Maikei commended Jerram for his initiative in recognizing long term staff and their efforts and his colleagues of CPTA for the celebration.