CPL Supports Pikinini Pilai Program

Children aged from 6-13 years old are taught key lessons of self-discipline, respectful interaction and health & hygiene. These youngsters also take part in various activities like boxing, juggling and dancing every week. CPL supports the program by providing healthy meals for the children to consume after their Pikinini Pilai program.

CPL General Manager, Kevin Alo expressed that by helping people of Papua New Guinea to live healthier and better lives is CPL’s vision statement.

He added that CPL is committed to the well-being of PNG with sponsoring meals and overall, supporting programs like this is an extension of their core values and vision. The program runs on Monday and Wednesday at the South Side Fitness Center from 3pm to 5pm.