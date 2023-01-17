CPL Supports Hula fitness program

This fitness event is an annual program for the community that is organized by Kila and Marie Kilaverave, with Jack Karo Jnr from Functional 365. It was a sponsored event with a successful turnout.

CPL, through the CPL Foundation and City Pharmacy, provided cartons of water and medical supplies to the Hula Health Clinic.

As part of its Community Outreach Program, CPL group also provided free blood pressure checks, blood oxygen level checks and glucose health checkups for adults. Children were given deworming tablets.

Over 155 community members were seen by a dedicated team of nurses from City Pharmacy.