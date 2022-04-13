CPL To Sell SJA First Aid Kits

St John Ambulance Chief Executive Officer, Matt Canon said under the partnership, CPL will be selling a selected range of First Aid Kits in a first of its kind partnership between St. John and a retail pharmacy.

“We couldn’t be happier to be partnering with CPL, an organisation known nationally for their quality and reliability and helping people to access vital medical supplies across Papua New Guinea,” he said.

Canon said it has been difficult for people to obtain First AID Kits outside of Port Moresby and other major centres from St. John, but now with this partnership they will be able to reach all 18 areas of that CPL has pharmacies.

“We’ll be selling the St John flagship kits, we have the small care first aid kit, the PNG all-purpose First AID Kit and the major bleeding and snake bite trauma kit as well,” Canon said.

He said the partnership is about making sure that we can get affordable first aid products, lifesaving first aid products into the hands of communities and people across Papua New Guinea.

“We know that first aid saves lives and that when first aid is initiated quickly and immediately it’s more effective.

“Business customers will be able to purchase a larger range of first aid kits they need on special order and every toea that St. John raises from these kits selling to the public, helps the SJA to continue providing vital free emergency response to Papua New Guineans across the country.”

Meanwhile, Group CEO of CPL Navin Raju congratulated St John for doing such a wonderful job to the community, especially in emergencies and the work they actually do in responding to emergencies and their efficiencies in saving lives especially in Port Moresby.

“This is a great agreement that we signing because by getting this we are getting our quality St. Johns First AID Kits available right across this country.

I know that in the past we have been selling First AID Kits and now we’re actually getting one that is designed for different purposes for the public, rather than having one simple First AID Kit available to everyone.”

The value of the First AID kits is being purchased from St. John at K400,000 per annum and it is expected to grow as they look into other areas such as sports.