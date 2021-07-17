CPL Gifts Children’s Cancer Ward

This is their first monthly donation of wet wipes to the Cancer Unit.

CPL Foundation Coordinator Regil Wanwanji commended the partnership between CPL and PMGH.

“We are very grateful to support various communities and POMGEN is one (facility) that we have been supporting by supplying garden food and protein for frontline workers and patients amidst corona (the) crisis.

“We are proud to be working with Friends of POMGEN to facilitate donations towards the Hospital,” Wanwanji said.

CPL’s weekly supply of food to frontline health workers and patients at PMGH and the Rita Flynn Isolation Centers has been ongoing since March 2021.

FOPG Administration and Communications Coordinator Grace Roland was there to receive the donation.